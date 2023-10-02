32-year-old mother charged after leaving kids unattended inside SUV while doing shots inside Montour Hotel bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Stowe Township mother is facing charges after police say she left her two kids unattended inside her SUV while she was doing shots inside the Montour Hotel in Coraopolis.

Coraopolis Police say that they were called to the Montour Hotel along 4th Avenue on Sunday evening for a report of a vehicle that had been left running with a child inside.

Police say that when they arrived to the area, they were met by a woman identified as 32-year-old Jaclyn Movitch, who said that it was her SUV.

After telling officers the SUV was unlocked, police opened the vehicle and found a six-year-old boy and a two-year-old boy, and noted that only one car seat was in the vehicle.

Movitch told police that she ran into the Montour Hotel to use the restroom.

Police say that the manager of the bar showed them security footage of Movitch doing two shots of whiskey and showed that she was inside the bar for 18 minutes. Police say that the footage showed that the two shots of whiskey were consumed within two minutes of one another.

Movitch's sister was called to pick up the boys and Movitch was taken to the Coraopolis Police Department.

Movitch is facing one count of leaving an unattended child in a motor vehicle and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

It's unclear when she will be arraigned on the charges and when she will face a preliminary hearing.