3-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Robinson Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 3-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in Robinson Township. 

Allegheny County police said the boy was found with an apparent graze wound to his leg after first responders were called to Village Drive around 2 p.m. Friday. 

The victim was taken to Children's Hospital. There was no word on his condition. 

County police are initiating the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 3:12 PM

