1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Brookline

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Brookline on Friday.

Allegheny County 911 says the crash happened in the parking lot of Cogo's on Saw Mill Run Boulevard. The call came in around 9 p.m.

Police and EMS were called to the scene. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the driver of a vehicle crashed into two parked cars.

Police are investigating. 

Erika Stanish

Erika is an award-winning investigative journalist who joined KDKA in October of 2021. She is thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting for the station she grew up watching!

First published on November 11, 2022 / 10:04 PM

