3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.

The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.

Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.