Watch CBS News
Local News

3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say

/ CBS Pittsburgh

3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say
3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say 00:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.

11.jpg
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.

Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 8:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.