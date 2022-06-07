Watch CBS News
3 suspects with ties to Pagan's Motorcycle Club facing drug, weapons charges

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people with connections to the Pagan's Motorcycle Gang have been arrested, according to the Bethel Park Police Department.

A search warrant was issued to the house where the suspects were residing, and officers later discovered weapons, drugs, and explosive devices.

The Allegheny County Police Department Bomb Squad and the ATF were able to safely remove the explosives.

bethel-park-pagan-suspects.jpg
These three suspects have been arrested: Joseph Roberts (36), Christine Niedermeyer (26), and Steven Albertson (38). Bethel Park Police Department

The suspects have been charged with 11 counts of Weapons of Mass Destruction, Causing or Risking a Catastrophe, Criminal Conspiracy, and Drug Possession/Paraphernalia charges, police said.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 11:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

