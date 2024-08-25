Watch CBS News
3 suspects charged after separate gun, drug busts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three suspects have been charged after two separate gun and drug busts in Pittsburgh.

Detectives say it all started Friday evening. They say 35-year-old Rashawn Austin was pulled over, and they found heroin and crack with a gun and a stack of cash inside the car.

Later that night, around 11 p.m., detectives doing surveillance said they saw two men posing with guns on social media. They later tracked down 19-year-old Ramar Davenport-Grant, a minor, and found crack, a scale, and two guns.

One of those guns was fitted with a device called a switch to convert it into a machine gun.

All three are facing gun and drug charges.

