3 people taken to hospital following overnight Crawford-Roberts fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out overnight in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.
The fire started at an apartment building along Protectory Place just after midnight.
It's unclear if the people who were taken to the hospital lived in the building or if they were firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
