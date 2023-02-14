Watch CBS News
3 people taken to hospital following overnight Crawford-Roberts fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out overnight in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.

The fire started at an apartment building along Protectory Place just after midnight.

It's unclear if the people who were taken to the hospital lived in the building or if they were firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 2:50 AM

