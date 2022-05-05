3 people injured in late-night rollover crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people were taken to the hospital following a late-night crash in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood.
The crash occurred late on Wednesday along Chalfont Street.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that three people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.
The conditions of those taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
