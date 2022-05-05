Watch CBS News

3 people injured in late-night rollover crash

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people were taken to the hospital following a late-night crash in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood.

The crash occurred late on Wednesday along Chalfont Street.

beltzhoover-crash.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

Dispatchers tell KDKA that three people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 2:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.