Death of infant found unresponsive in Pittsburgh neighborhood under investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The death of a 3-month-old boy found unresponsive in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood is under investigation.

Pittsburgh police said first responders were called to Davis Avenue for reports of an infant in distress shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. When first responders got there, police said they found the boy unresponsive.

The infant was taken in critical condition to UPMC Children's Hospital. He died a short time later, police said.

The medical examiner identified the boy as Kyrie Mitchell. Police said the medical examiner will determine his cause and manner of death.

Police's violent crime unit is investigating. Police didn't release any other details.

