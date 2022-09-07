3 Dunkin' stores in Pennsylvania violated child labor laws
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Dunkin' stores in Pennsylvania violated child labor laws.
The United States Department of Labor said a federal investigation found that the franchisee violated the laws when it allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to work outside of permissible hours.
The violations occurred at stores in Dauphin and Lebanon counties. The violations involved a total of 39 minors.
