3 cows on the loose in Shenango Township

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - There are some cows on the loose in Lawrence County.

Shenango Township police shared a photo online, saying that a group of three cows were found on Hollow Road between Kate Houk Road and Harmony Baptist Road.

Shenango Township Police Department / Facebook

The picture was posted around midnight.

They appear to be a yearling bull and another young female cow. A third cow not photographed traveling with them reportedly had horns.

They have no tags or brands.

Give the police station a call if you recognize them.