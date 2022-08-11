Watch CBS News
2Sisters2Sons closing Sharpsburg location at end of August

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SHARPSBURG (KDKA) - The popular Caribbean restaurant, 2Sisters2Sons will be shutting its doors later this month. 

"We are saddened to announce that 2Sisters2Sons will be closing our doors in the Sharpsburg location on the 31st of August," they said in a Facebook post. 

However, despite shutting down a physical location, they aren't closing completely. 

They will be accepting catering orders via their website and vending at special events. 

"Our time in Sharpsburg has been great, we appreciate all of your support, thanks to you all," the Facebook post concluded. 

The restaurant said in the coming months they will look for their "perfect location." 

First published on August 11, 2022 / 4:53 AM

