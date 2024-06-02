27 people shot, multiple hospitalized, and one killed in Ohio mass shooting - report

AKRON (KDKA) - One person was killed and multiple people were hospitalized in a mass shooting in Akron early on Sunday morning.

According to a report from CBS affiliate Cleveland 19 News, just after midnight, officers responded to calls in the area of Kelly and 8th Avenues in Akron for multiple people shot.

Police said that a total of 27 people were shot and a 27-year-old man was killed.

The condition of those taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

Police found one firearm and several shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named as of yet.

