26th Greater Pittsburgh Lunar New Year Fair held in Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 26th Greater Pittsburgh Lunar New Year Fair was held in Oakland on Sunday.

Over 2,000 people showed up for the free event that was put on by the Chinese Association for Science and Technology in Pittsburgh and the Carnegie Museum of Artt.

This year, organizers added a carnival to the traditional spring festival with more performances, games, and exhibits than ever before.

Sunday's celebration was held a week before the start of the Lunar New Year, which begins on January 22.

