TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a stabbing in Tarentum.

Allegheny County police say a 26-year-old victim showed up at the hospital by private vehicle, where he later died. This all happened just after 6 p.m. on Davidson Street.

Anyone with information should call the county tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously.