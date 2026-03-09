26 chihuahuas rescued from Pennsylvania house fire

More than two dozen chihuahuas were rescued from a house fire in Pennsylvania, the ANNA Shelter said.

The shelter in Erie said that they were contacted by a police department, which was "desperate for help," on Thursday night after 26 chihuahuas had been pulled from a burning building. The fire broke out at a home on East Main Street in Hillsville, near New Castle, CBS affiliate WKBN reported.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the ANNA Shelter said the "precious little dogs" were "terrified and traumatized."

More than two dozen chihuahuas were rescued from a house fire in Lawrence County, the ANNA Shelter said. (Photo: ANNA Shelter/Facebook)

The rescue said that only six of them needed immediate medical care. The plan is to get all the dogs bathed and ready for spay/neuter surgeries next week before they're placed up for adoption. The chihuahuas range in ages and sizes, but none are over 10 pounds, the shelter said.

"We do know they are ALL VERY SWEET and the QUIETEST group of chis we've ever been around!!!" the ANNA Shelter said.

The rescue shared photos of the dogs after the rescue, showing crates full of the tiny dogs. When they're ready for adoption, the shelter said it will post photos and descriptions.

The dogs' owner is fine and surrendered the chihuahuas to police, the shelter said. WKBN reported that the owner was at work when the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. The fire isn't believed to be suspicious, but the cause was ruled unknown because of the home's condition, the TV station said, citing a firefighter and secretary for the Mahoning Township Fire Department.