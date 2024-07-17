26 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions at Ohio home

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KDKA) -- More than two dozen dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions at a home in Ohio, an animal shelter said.

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County said the 26 dogs and their elderly owner were found living in "deplorable conditions." The dogs were brought to the shelter, less than 10 miles across the Pennsylvania border.

The rescue happened after humane agents got a tip about a home in Hubbard Township, CBS affiliate WKBN reported.

"The caller suspected that there were three to five dogs at the residence. There were suspected puppies that had passed away as well in this person's care. When our officer arrived at the scene it was much different than three to five dogs. There were 26," Animal Welfare League CEO Bethany Cluckey told WKBN.

More than two dozen dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions at a home in Ohio, an animal shelter said. (Photo: Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County/Facebook)

The shelter also contacted adult protective services for the owner, WKBN reported. It's unknown if any charges will be filed.

The rescue posted photos on Facebook showing the conditions the dogs were found in. The animals are now at the shelter where rescuers are working through their medical and behavioral needs. They hope to have them up for adoption or transfer in the next couple of weeks.

The shelter said it was already crowded to begin with, and with the new additions, they now have over 70 dogs.