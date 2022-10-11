21-year-old killed in Hempfield Township motorcycle crash

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) - A 21-year-old is dead after crashing a motorcycle in Hempfield Township.

The Westmoreland County coroner said Ethan Nicastro from Penn Township lost control of the 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide on Route 130 near Weber Road Monday night.

Nicastro was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the coroner said. The cause of death was ruled multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

The coroner said speed is believed to be a factor and Nicastro wasn't wearing a helmet.

Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg also helped investigate the crash.