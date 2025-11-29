Steelers to wear custom cleats for 10th annual "My Cause, My Cleats" game against Buffalo

On Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, the field will look a little bit more colorful, and it won't just because of the jerseys the Steelers and Bills will be wearing during their 4:25 p.m. AFC showdown.

"My Cause, My Cleats" celebrates 10 years in the NFL

This will be the 10th year that the NFL will allow players to wear custom cleats during the game as part of the "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative. In the last decade, the players have worn custom-designed cleats to highlight charitable organizations within the city.

Following the game, players have the option to put the cleats up for auction, and 100% of the proceeds benefit the organization the players are highlighting.

According to the NFL, since bringing in the initiative, players have highlighted causes such as cancer awareness and prevention, health and disease awareness, youth empowerment, social justice, mental health, adoption, sustainability, and more.

Which Steelers will have custom cleats this weekend?

Several Steelers players, including some of the big names, will wear custom cleats against the Bills.

They include tight end Pat Freiermuth, safety Jalen Ramsey, linebacker TJ Watt, wide receiver DK Metcalf, kicker Chris Boswell, and defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

Freiermuth will be supporting the Freiermuth Fund, which helps communities connect with students and teachers who need the resources through technology, classroom supplies, and financial support.

Ramsey's cleats will be dedicated to the Safety Corner Foundation, which was started by Ramsey and his Florida State teammate Derwin James, and helps underprivileged children and communities access resources in education, technology, and more.

Watt is supporting something closer to the Pittsburgh community, and that's UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Watt and his wife frequently visit patients at Children's, and this cause will help the Children's Hospital Foundation and the Free Care Fund, which helps families who are unable to pay for medical care.

TJ Watt's purple, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh cleats, for the 2025 My Cause, My Cleats game. Pittsburgh Steelers/Facebook

Metcalf's cleats, dedicated to the Call of Duty Endowment, will support veterans who are unemployed by getting back to work. The Call of Duty Endowment helps veterans find careers through supporting groups that prepare them for the job market.

DK Metcalf's 2025 My Cause, My Cleats supporting the Call of Duty Endowment. Pittsburgh Steelers/Facebook

The cleats that strike the ball through the uprights for kicker Chris Boswell will be supporting sMiles for Katie, a non-profit that honors Katie McCarthy, a young woman who died in 2013 from Primary Pulmonary Hypertension. The association helps bring awareness to the disease and supports efforts to find a cure.

Kicker Chris Boswell's 2025 My Cause, My Cleats Pittsburgh Steelers/Facebook

Heyward's cleats will honor his late father, Craig "Ironhead" Heyward, who lost his life to a brain tumor.

You can see the full list and gallery of cleats the Steelers will be wearing this Sunday on their website, as well as find a place to bid on the cleats at this link.