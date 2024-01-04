New year, new license: Allegheny County residents required to license their dogs

New year, new license: Time to get your dog license

New year, new license: Time to get your dog license

New year, new license: Time to get your dog license

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —The first week of 2024 is almost finished, and if you haven't done so yet, it's time for pet owners to get their dogs licensed.

Paws Across Pittsburgh is filled to the brim with cats and dogs. The shelter says it seems to happen at this time every year.

"All of a sudden in January, owner surrenders spike," said Scott Ross of Paws Across Pittsburgh. "We get this huge number of people trying to either surrender their dog, it's too much for me, it's not getting along with my other dog."

Ross' dog, Gizmo, was one of those owner surrenders. His owners brought him in because they could not afford his vet bills. Ross said the shelter sees this a lot too.

"A lot of senior dogs come in, and they have a lot of problems," Ross said.

Ross was Gizmo's foster at first, but now Gizmo is part of the family. But older dogs are not the only ones being surrendered.

"There's tons of dogs, every breed of dog," Ross said. "This time of season, puppies. We'll take in entire litters of puppies."

Allegheny County requires all dogs three months or old to be licensed. The licenses are good for the entire year, and dog owners say it's easy to get one.

"The process is super easy," dog owner Kelsey Brazelle said. "You fill out the form. And if you don't want to fill out the form and mail it in, you can go down to city hall and get it done that way as well."

Dog owners who don't get a license can be fined hundreds of dollars. But if you're adopting, shelters say they can help you get your license right away.

If you already have a dog at home, you can also get a license through the Allegheny County Treasurer Office's website. Just apply for one and send in the fee.