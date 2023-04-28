Watch CBS News
Sports

2023 NFL Draft: Former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison drafted by Minnesota Vikings

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: April 26, 2023 (Pt. 3)
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: April 26, 2023 (Pt. 3) 01:02

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. 

Addison was selected No. 23 overall on Thursday, joining star wide receiver Justin Jefferson in Minnesota. 

Addison transferred to USC for his junior season, earning first-team All-Pac-12 Conference honors as the Trojans' leading receiver. 

The wide receiver had a breakout season at Pitt as a sophomore, winning the Biletnikoff Award. He caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. Addison was the third Panther to win the prestigious award, joining Antonio Bryant and Larry Fitzgerald.

Addison also was named a first-team All-American as a sophomore.

At the combine, Addison measured in at 5-foot-11, 173 pounds. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds. 

First published on April 27, 2023 / 10:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.