Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison transfers to USC

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pitt's best returning players is headed to the West Coast.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison is enrolling at USC, he announced Thursday on his Twitter account. According to multiple reports last month, Addison was considering transferring from Pitt.

He made the news official on Thursday, saying he will continue his "full development as a student athlete by enrolling at USC."

In his announcement, he also thanked the program and coach Pat Narduzzi.

"I am and will always be grateful to the University of Pittsburgh, to Coach Narduzzi, all my coaches (past and present), the faculty, the fans, supporters but especially to all my teammates. I love them. Winning an ACC championship is ours forever. Those true friendships will last. A part of me will always be H2P."

Addison said the last few weeks have been "very difficult" and he "struggled" with the decision to enter the transfer portal.

The wide receiver had a breakout season last year as a sophomore, winning the Biletnikoff Award. He caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. Addison was the third Panther to win the prestigious award.

He was also named a first-team All-American.