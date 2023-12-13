2023 Free Care Fund: Belle and Betty June, adopted from Chinese orphanages, receive treatment for genetic blood disorder

GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA) -- The aromas of a festive, decadent holiday meal fill the kitchen of the Dailey family home in Grove City with warmth and a little whimsey.

And just like the remarkable and unpredictable journey with their beautiful daughters, there's no rigid recipes to follow. Their success is measured with perseverance and a heaping serving of love.

Isabella and big sis Betty June are accomplished bakers and fighters.

The Daileys adopted the girls at different times from Chinese orphanages. Both have a genetic blood disorder called thalassemia.

"The bone marrow doesn't make enough or properly shaped red blood cells," said Jamie Dailey. "Belle's body, it makes red blood cells, but they don't get out of the marrow. Betty June, her body makes red blood cells that get out of the bone marrow just fine, but they're oddly shaped."

They're not effective at transporting oxygen throughout the body, so transfusions are part of the treatment plan.

Belle needs 100% donor blood. Tasty blue slushies help get her through those rigorous eight-hour days at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh where the Daileys have connected to a medical team that's more like family now.

"The doctors are so approachable and they're so understanding," said Matthew Dailey. "The nurses are always in good spirits. I don't know how someone can work that job and be cheerful every day. They're just unique people."

And this family's story is certainly unique.

They adopted Belle at 19 months old. She joined older sister Serenity, who does not have the condition. The orphanage withheld the thalasemia diagnosis, but no judgment for that. It was for a noble reason: they wanted her in the arms of a forever family.

"We see good in the people who took care of her in China. We see extreme good in the people who take care of her in Pittsburgh," Jamie said.

"By the time we figured out she had thalassemia, this wasn't a Chinese orphan. This was my baby in China who needed me and needed me as fast as possible."

They got Belle home and the life-saving treatments at UPMC Children's began. About a year later, they welcomed then-7-year-old Betty June into their home.

So then there were eight: mom, dad, the three girls and their three grown brothers. The siblings certainly lift each other up, and so do their classmates and teammates.

Belle's energy and determination have earned her the nickname "Belle-dozer" and a spot on the cheer squad.

She also gets a lot of comfort and support from her stuffed furry friends: Tim, Frank and Gideon, always an arm's reach away, and always accompanying her to therapy and play sessions

"They respect Frank and Gideon just as much because she loves them, and if she loves them, that's good enough," Jamie said.

And love is all they need. UPMC Children's will cover the rest.

"We're thankful for our blessings. Instead of looking at our situation as a curse or liability, we're like, it could be worse. And we know these kids, not just ours, but the other children there, they're getting the best there is," Matthew said.

They call themselves long-haulers. With transfusions every three weeks, the hospital has become a second home.

"For the foreseeable future. Fortunately, we like it," Jamie said.

And, fortunately, so do Gideon and Frank, part of a caring family who are grateful for the caregivers.

"They're the blessings to us. They make our journey easier," Jamie said.

Belle and Betty June and countless other children just like them are alive and thriving today thanks to UPMC Children's Hospital.

The hospital's Free Care Fund ensures that all children receive the same quality care, regardless of their family's ability to pay. And it's your generous donations that keep that fund going, year after year. So please join us Thursday for the 70th Annual Free Care Fund Telethon! It's from 3-8 p.m. and we have some special surprises in store to mark this milestone year.