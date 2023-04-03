Watch CBS News
2023 Big Fish Contest underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Heads up, Pennsylvania anglers, you can win a prize for your big catch of the season!

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau's 'Big Fish Contest' is officially underway!

You are invited to enter photos of the catches you make from Cameron, Clarion, Forest, Elk, and Jefferson counties.

The contest runs through June 30 and there will be winners announced each month.

Monthly winners will be determined by online voting.

For more information on the contest and how you can submit your 

