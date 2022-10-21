Over 20 animals seized from Greene County home

SPRAGGS, Pa. (KDKA) - More than 20 animals were rescued from a Greene County home Friday after they were found living in unsanitary conditions.

According to the search warrant, over the span of several months, the Greene County Regional Police Department received several complaints about a property on Sigbee Street in Spraggs about dogs constantly barking, lack of care and the smell from the trailer and dog kennels.

The Greene County Regional police chief, William DeForte, told KDKA they seized two dogs, two ducks, one cat, 18 rabbits and one bunny from the property after they were found living in filthy, unsanitary conditions.

"The kennels in the back weren't as sanitary as what they should be -- mud floors, a lot of feces, no water," DeForte said.

He said some of the kennels were found without any windows and had mounds of feces inside.

"They were kept almost perpetually in the dark with the exception of a chicken wire bottom where they could defecate through," DeForte said.

He said the owners let the situation on their property get out of hand and said there's no excuse for their actions.

"I really don't see an excuse. I think that when you start to collect the volume, where it becomes economically not feasible, I think it's time to make a conscious decision to send some of the animals somewhere else where they'll be better cared for," DeForte said.

The animals were taken to get evaluated. He said they will be taken to local shelters afterward to be cared for.

DeForte said so far, no charges have been filed as the investigation is still ongoing.