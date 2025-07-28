Watch CBS News
2-year-old drowns in pool at Stowe Township home

Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
A 2-year-old died after drowning in a pool at a home in Stowe Township on Monday night, authorities said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release that officers were called around 7 p.m. to a home on 12th Street for a reported drowning. 

When they arrived, first responders found people performing CPR on the child. The 2-year-old was then taken to a local hospital, where they died. Their identity was not released on Monday night. 

Police said preliminary information shows the child drowned in a neighbor's pool. Law enforcement did not say how the child gained access to the pool. No other information was released on Monday night. 

Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

