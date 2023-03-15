2 Westmoreland County vape shops under investigation

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two Westmoreland County vape shops are under investigation for allegedly selling illegal drugs from their stores.

County detectives were seen carrying out boxes of evidence out of PA Vapor off Route 22 in Murrysville and Keepin' It Glassy in Greensburg on Wednesday. District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said PA Vapor is accused of not only selling illegal THC and marijuana products but targeting children as young as 12 years old.

"Marketing illegal drugs to our children is shameful and will not go without investigation and prosecution by this office if warranted," Ziccarelli said.

The year-long investigation started after Murrysville police received several complaints that minors were purchasing products from the store.

County detectives were also notified that several high school students were found with vape and THC pens inside a local school district that was allegedly sold by PA Vapor.

"This type of illegal drug activity and practices will not be tolerated in our community. We will fully investigate and prosecute any illegal drug sales or activity in our community. We will protect our citizens and keep our community safe from those intent on breaking the law," Murrysville Police Chief Tom Seefeld said.

Seefeld said the stores were selling products including edible candy bars and marijuana wax.

"They had many forms of this THC from ingesting it to eating it. The shop was set up very well to partake in that illegal activity," Seefeld said.

"The products are very appealing the way they're marketed to children. They're very appealing. And that's what's so dangerous. We're having children experiment with these drugs as young as 12 years old," Ziccarelli said.

Ziccarelli said businesses like vape shops are welcomed in Westmoreland County, but those selling illegal drugs will be prosecuted.

"One point that I just want to make very clear today is in Westmoreland County, we welcome business, we want your business to be here and thrive. But if you're selling illegal THC products, to anyone, and specifically targeting children, we will launch an investigation and we will prosecute you for those efforts," Ziccarelli said.

Ziccarelli is warning parents and school leaders to be vigilant of illegal businesses moving into the county and the dangers some products could pose to children.

According to the district attorney's office, "One ambulance company that services Westmoreland County indicated that it has responded to at least 12 THC overdoses relative to children between the ages of 12-16 years old just within the last year, many requiring transportation to a local hospital for treatment."

It's unknown if the store vape stores raided Wednesday are connected or under the same ownership. So far, no charges have been filed.