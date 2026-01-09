2 Pittsburgh rescues playing in this year's Puppy Bowl

Two Pittsburgh rescues — brothers Niklaus and Kol — are playing in this year's Puppy Bowl.

The former Animal Friends residents have been drafted to the big leagues, with Niklaus representing Team Fluff and Kol playing for rival Team Ruff. The three-hour television event on the afternoon of Feb. 8 will feature 150 rescue dogs from over 70 shelters across the country. They'll compete for the very prestigious Lombarky trophy.

Two Pittsburgh rescues — brothers Niklaus (left) and Kol (right) — are playing in this year's Puppy Bowl. (Photos: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends has had a canine athlete competing in the Puppy Bowl for the past six years. The rescue says it allows them to reach an audience beyond just western Pennsylvania.

Animal Friends says Puppy Bowl XII will showcase inspiring journeys from birth to adoption and shine a spotlight on the dedication of the rescues and shelters that help animals find loving homes. The rescue says that many animals that come through its doors, and even some of the puppies that have played in the Puppy Bowl, have come from challenging backgrounds.

But it's been a happy ending for both Niklaus and Kol. Animal Friends said they've already been adopted and they're living their best lives.

"When he gets the zoomies, watch out!" Niklaus' adopter said. "He basically catapults his full weight off of anything in his path! Klaus has five or six zoomie spurts a day and he goes wild running up and down the hall, up and down the steps, on the couch, off the couch, on the bed, off the bed . . . then he rests for a while and repeats!"