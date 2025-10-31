2 people shot inside McKeesport bar

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating after two people were shot at inside a bar in McKeesport.

Police said 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting inside the McKeesport Beer Barrel bar along Fifth Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

When first responders arrived, they found a man and woman who both been shot.

Two people were wounded when shots rang out inside of the Beer Barrel bar along 5th Avenue in McKeesport.Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are investigating. Ricky Sayer / KDKA

Police said both were taken to the hospital. The man was critically wounded. The woman was last said to be in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the double shooting.

It's unclear what led up to the shots being fired inside the bar or if any suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.