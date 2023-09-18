Watch CBS News
2 people shot in East Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot in East Pittsburgh. 

According to Allegheny County Police, county 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Prospect Drive just before 10:30 on Sunday night.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman who had been shot in the legs. 

Both people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Allegheny County Police detectives are handling the investigation. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

First published on September 18, 2023 / 1:36 AM

