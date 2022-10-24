2 people hospitalized after shooting in South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police confirmed Sunday evening there were shots fired from a vehicle at a gas station between 10th and East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side.

At least two victims were self-transported to local hospitals, police said. One victim is in critical condition, but the second victim's condition remains unknown at this time.

Both individuals were shot, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

