2 people hospitalized after shooting in South Side

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police confirmed Sunday evening there were shots fired from a vehicle at a gas station between 10th and East Carson Street in Pittsburgh's South Side.

At least two victims were self-transported to local hospitals, police said. One victim is in critical condition, but the second victim's condition remains unknown at this time.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Both individuals were shot, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more deatils on this developing story as they become available.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 10:59 PM

