2 Ohio eateries among best new restaurants in America

One Pittsburgh restaurant is packing your favorite holiday foods into one menu item

One Pittsburgh restaurant is packing your favorite holiday foods into one menu item

One Pittsburgh restaurant is packing your favorite holiday foods into one menu item

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two eateries in Ohio were among the 10 best new restaurants in America, according to a recent poll.

Flour Modern Pasta Bar and Bears Bagels were voted as two of the 10 best new restaurants in a USA Today Readers' Choice Poll released Thursday. The poll asked a panel of food and travel experts to nominate their 20 favorite new restaurants that opened in 2024 before readers voted for the top 10.

Flour Modern Pasta Bar came in at No. 10 on the list. The eatery in Columbus serves "fresh, handmade pasta in a stylish, modern setting that blends global flavors with comforting Midwest cuisine," according to USA Today. The restaurant has an affordable dinner menu, which makes it a "go-to for pasta enthusiasts," USA Today said.

The eatery is open Monday through Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Bears Bagels in Hilliard came in at No. 2 on the list. It specializes in making bagels the "right way," according to USA Today. The bagel shop's menu "includes classic bagel flavors and unique specialty spreads," USA Today said. The shop uses hand-rolled dough, and bagels are baked fresh daily.

"The owners donate 100% of their credit card tips to local charities," USA Today said.

Bears Bagels, which is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., celebrated the honor with a post on Facebook saying it is an "absolute dream!!!"

Readers voted Tootles and French in Astoria, New York, as the best new restaurant in America.