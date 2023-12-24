2 men shot near Edgewood Towne Center

EDGEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - Two men were shot outside of a GetGo near the Edgewood Towne Center overnight. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday off Braddock Avenue. One victim was hospitalized in stable condition, and the other was last listed in critical condition.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, you are asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.