2 men charged after firearm, heroin found inside vehicle

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) -- Two men were arrested after police say they had an untraceable firearm with the serial numbers destroyed in their possession.

Daemon Choat and Kristian Blackwell are facing felony weapons charges and drug charges.

McKees Rocks police found the firearm along with extended magazines and heroin during what they called a 'subject stop.'

