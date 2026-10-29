2 discount stores, TJ Maxx and Sierra, open in Pittsburgh's North Hills to much fanfare

Two new discount retailers opened their doors on Thursday morning in McCandless, bringing more shopping options to the North Hills.

However, their openings could bring more than just a good deal to the area.

Thursday marked the opening of TJ Maxx and Sierra at McCandless Crossing, joining HomeGoods to create three stores under one roof. Customers said they're not only excited to have two brand-new stores, but are also looking at the bigger picture and the economic impact of having them in the area.

"My wife is a big fan of TJ Maxx, and she has to work today," said Dave Fulton. "I'm retired, so I have time to come check it out."

This will be the first Sierra anchored in the North Hills, while moving TJ Maxx from Gibsonia closer to a major shopping hub like McKnight Road and McCandless Crossing.

"It's going to be a great benefit to our community, not only the availability of shopping, but everybody loves a great deal," said Trish Cloonan, president of McCandless Town Council. "It also encourages people to go and visit our small businesses."

For many, Thursday was a big day.

"This is like 15 minutes from my house, so it will be really nice," said Jane Collazo, who was first in line.

"It's a little farther, but I'll have HomeGoods and Sierra here, so it will be worth the drive," added Marcia Rhea, who was second in line.

The openings come as other discount retailers like Burlington and Ross have closed in recent years. While there are still some discount retailers, the majority are typically full-price stores that don't offer discounts every day. That means these will become popular places for people to shop for name brands and speciality items at a lower cost.

That is something shoppers said they're excited to have as the holiday season approaches.

"Right now, a lot of people are thinking through their budgets through this season, and it's great to have these kinds of options," Cloonan said.

"I think with the way the economy is, the prices here, you can't beat," added Collazo. "They are a lot better when you go into the department store."

For the town of McCandless, they're hoping this type of traction leads to people supporting local businesses as well.

Both of the stores are open seven days a week, and they're advertising to hire.