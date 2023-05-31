2 children, 1 teen killed in shooting in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two children and one teenager were killed in a shooting in central Pennsylvania.

CBS 21 reports an 8-year-old, 9-year-old and 19-year-old were killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Lebanon County near North Cherry and Garrett streets. A fourth person was injured in the shooting.

The news station reported that some of the victims were related, and the deadly shooting happened at the home of one of the victims. Police reportedly said it was a targeted shooting.

Officials said one person of interest has been taken into custody, CBS 21 reported. Police are investigating.

None of the victims have been identified, and the condition of the fourth victim is unknown.