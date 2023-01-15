19-year-old killed in shooting in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - A teenager was killed in a late-night shooting in Monroeville.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they were called to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Bellwood Avenue.

Once they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

