18-year-old killed after tree falls on him at Pittsburgh-area sportsmen's club

TRAFFORD, Pa. (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old man is dead after a tree fell on him at the Trafford Sportsmen's Club in Westmoreland County.

Dispatchers confirmed that emergency crews were called to the club on Winchester Road in Trafford after a tree fell on a man Thursday morning. 

An 18-year-old man is dead after a tree fell on him at the Trafford Sportsmen's Club in Westmoreland County on July 4, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

The man was reportedly working with a group to clean up trees from storms when the accident happened. 

His identity hasn't been released. No other details were immediately available. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

