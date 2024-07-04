18-year-old killed after tree falls on him at Pittsburgh-area sportsmen's club
TRAFFORD, Pa. (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old man is dead after a tree fell on him at the Trafford Sportsmen's Club in Westmoreland County.
Dispatchers confirmed that emergency crews were called to the club on Winchester Road in Trafford after a tree fell on a man Thursday morning.
The man was reportedly working with a group to clean up trees from storms when the accident happened.
His identity hasn't been released. No other details were immediately available.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.