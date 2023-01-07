Watch CBS News
18-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Knoxville

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot just after midnight in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. 

Police were originally dispatched to the 900 block of E. Warrington Avenue for reports of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. 

Officers searched the area and eventually found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle on Moore Avenue who had been shot in the back. 

Medics took him to the hospital in stable condition. 

No suspects have been arrested at this time and Pittsburgh Police are investigating. 

First published on January 7, 2023 / 8:17 AM

