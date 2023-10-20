18-year-old charged with homicide in McKeesport shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young man was charged with homicide in connection with a deadly shooting in McKeesport in March.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Allegheny County Police Department said 18-year-old Sanchez Spence of McKeesport was arrested and charged with criminal homicide. He is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting his preliminary hearing.

Police were called on March 1 to a shooting on Versailles Avenue at around noon. First responders found 47-year-old Robert Joyner with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, Allegheny County police said Spence was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting that killed Joyner was one of two deadly shootings in McKeesport on March 1. Police were also called for another shooting near the 50 building of Crawford Village. First responders found three men shot.

Jerred Duncan was pronounced dead at that scene, while Jordan Eubanks was shot in the chest and died at the hospital. An 18-year-old who was shot in the leg was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said a fight between Duncan and Eubanks led to gunshots. Police said Eubanks, the teenager and the teenager's father fired shots. It is not clear if any charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

Police said the two shootings were not related.

"The violence today is not organized," McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko after the shootings. "It's unpredictable. Senseless acts of violence."