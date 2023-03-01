3 McKeesport schools in 'exterior lockdown' for police investigation

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A police presence in McKeesport has put three schools on "exterior lockdown" while officers investigate.

Police gathered at the corner of Versailles Avenue and Ohio Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Evidence markers riddle this grassy area along Ohio. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/sdwDLOVpS5 — Shelley Bortz KDKA (@KdkaBortz) March 1, 2023

Multiple evidence markers dot the ground in a grassy area along Ohio Street.

On Facebook, the McKeesport Area School District said the McKeesport Area Senior High School, Founder's Middle School and Twin Rivers Elementary are on an "exterior lockdown" because of nearby police activity.

Police haven't released any details.

