18-year-old accused of pointing shotgun at woman and her boyfriend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 18-year-old is accused of pointing a shotgun at a woman and her boyfriend over the weekend in Unity Township.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Skylar Musnug, 18, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

The office said police were called after one of the victims reported the incident, which happened last Friday at a home on Secluded Lane. The victims told police they were at the house for a party when Musbug grabbed a shotgun out of a closet, threatened them and pointed the gun at them.

Officials said three men at the party wrestled the gun from the 18-year-old, but Musbug grabbed a pistol, which was also wrestled away from him.

He is in the Westmoreland County Prison.