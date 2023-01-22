18-year-old accused of Liberty Avenue shooting faces new charges relating to December SWAT situation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New details emerged Saturday regarding the suspect in Thursday's deadly shooting in broad daylight in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Erique Collington, 18, remains in the Allegheny County Jail, accused of shooting and killing Eugene Nance, 23, on Thursday.

New weapons charges have been filed against Collington in connection to a SWAT situation back in December.

According to a new criminal complaint, police said Collington was one of 16 people removed from an Airbnb along Brighton Road.

When patted down, police said he didn't have a weapon on him, but surveillance footage from inside, and posts from Collington's Facebook account, showed him with a short-barrel rifle.

That rifle was later found inside a dresser in a bedroom of that Airbnb.

As a minor, Collington was not permitted to carry a firearm and was already caught with one back in 2021.