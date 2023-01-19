18-year-old arrested after man shot, killed in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting on Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street just after 2:15 p.m.

According to police paperwork, officers rendered aid to the man who had several injuries on his chest and right leg.

He later died at the hospital. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Eugene Mance.

Police shut down a stretch of Liberty Avenue from Wood Street to Seventh Avenue while they investigated. Some schools were placed on lockdown but have since reopened.

Police have Liberty Avenue closed from Wood to 7th in downtown. We are working to learn more from investigators. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/vAoFwUMxMc — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 19, 2023

Police said two men were detained for questioning and three firearms were recovered.

The suspect was later identified as Erique Collington, 18, of the Hill District.

Collington was taken into custody in a parking garage on East General Robinson Street.

He told police there was a short verbal exchange with the victim prior to the shooting.

Collington is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

He is facing charges of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, two firearms-related offenses, and tampering with physical evidence.