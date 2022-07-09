Watch CBS News
17th annual Recipe For Hope fundraiser happening tonight

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fundraiser close to our hearts here at KDKA takes place this evening.

It's the 17th annual Recipe For Hope to benefit Hair Peace Charities.

It all takes place at the Mayernik Center on Camp Horne Road starting at 7:30 tonight. You can meet your favorite KDKA personalities, like Heather, David, Ron, and Ray.

Every year, the group helps more than 400 women who are battling cancer.  

You can learn more information at hairpeace.org.

