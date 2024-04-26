17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting in McKees Rocks that killed a 15-year-old boy.

In a post on social media on Friday, the Allegheny County Police Department said 17-year-old Delvon Johnson of McKees Rocks was arrested in Orlando, Florida, by the U.S. Marshals and Orlando Police Department.

Ahsan Edwards, who had the nickname "Peanut," was shot and killed on April 20 in McKees Rocks. Investigators said Edwards was shot near Third Street Park. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

"Teenagers were hanging out at the park, and somebody from outside the park shot at them. We do not know if they were in a vehicle or not," Allegheny County Police Lt. Nando Costa said on April 20.

Allegheny County police said investigators determined Johnson was responsible for the shooting after reviewing multiple interviews and interviewing witnesses.

Johnson is facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm. He will be extradited to Allegheny County to face charges, police said.

Edwards was a student in the Sto-Rox School District. The community held a balloon release for him on Thursday night.

"He was full of energy, funny, talkative," Superintendent Megan Van Fossan said on Thursday.