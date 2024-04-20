Teenage boy shot, killed in McKees Rocks

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - A teenage boy has died after being shot in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County 911 was notified around 4 p.m. Saturday of a shooting in Third Street Park.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and found the victim had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.