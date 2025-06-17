Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old boy hit by vehicle in McKeesport

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
Read Full Bio
Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/17)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/17) 03:14

A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in McKeesport on Tuesday, authorities said. 

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release that first responders were called around 6:50 p.m. to the intersection of Lysle Boulevard and Coursin Street for reports of a driver hitting a pedestrian. At the scene, officials found that a 15-year-old boy was struck by the vehicle. 

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Allegheny County police said.

After an investigation, police said the boy attempted to cross Lysle Boulevard in front of a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus when the driver of the vehicle, in the left lane, hit him. The driver remained at the scene, Allegheny County police said. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.