15-year-old boy hit by vehicle in McKeesport

A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in McKeesport on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release that first responders were called around 6:50 p.m. to the intersection of Lysle Boulevard and Coursin Street for reports of a driver hitting a pedestrian. At the scene, officials found that a 15-year-old boy was struck by the vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Allegheny County police said.

After an investigation, police said the boy attempted to cross Lysle Boulevard in front of a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus when the driver of the vehicle, in the left lane, hit him. The driver remained at the scene, Allegheny County police said.