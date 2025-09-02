13-year-old caught with gun outside Pittsburgh-area elementary school, police say

A 13-year-old boy was caught with a gun outside Duquesne Elementary School on Tuesday, police said.

In a news release, the City of Duquesne Police Department said the 13-year-old was taken into custody during dismissal time after a gun was found on him.

Police said in the news release that the boy was seen standing across the street from the school's entrance wearing a fanny pack and "holding onto an object in the fanny pack." The boy "did not appear to have a legitimate purpose in the area," the news release said, adding that school security then contacted Duquesne police.

The 13-year-old ran away when confronted by officers but was later apprehended by law enforcement, authorities said. The boy was wearing a medical glove on the hand holding the object in the fanny pack.

The boy is not a student in the City of Duquesne School District, officials said. No injuries were reported, and police secured the firearm. The teen is facing firearm-related charges, and he was taken to an out-of-state juvenile detention facility.

"The City of Duquesne Police Department would like to commend the Duquesne Elementary Security team for their quick recognition of the suspicious activity, their detailed description of the juvenile actor, and their willingness to aid in the investigation," the news release said.

There will be an increased police presence around the elementary school on Wednesday.

"Parents and guardians are encouraged to speak with their children about the dangers of firearms and the importance of reporting concerning behaviors to a trusted adult," police said in the news release.