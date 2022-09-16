12th annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival begins this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The 12th annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival kicks off on Friday night with the "A Taste of Jazz" party.
It all begins tonight at 9:30 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
The weekend will see a lot of great acts including Ron Carter Foursight, Stanley Clark N 4Ever, Average White Band, Ledisi, and more.
Tickets for individual days are on sale now, as are 2-day passes to the event.
You can see the full lineup and get tickets on their website at this link!
