12th annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival begins this weekend

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The 12th annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival kicks off on Friday night with the "A Taste of Jazz" party. 

It all begins tonight at 9:30 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

The weekend will see a lot of great acts including Ron Carter Foursight, Stanley Clark N 4Ever, Average White Band, Ledisi, and more. 

Tickets for individual days are on sale now, as are 2-day passes to the event. 

You can see the full lineup and get tickets on their website at this link

First published on September 16, 2022 / 9:02 AM

